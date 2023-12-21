Customs retiree wins BSN SSP “Jutawan” draw

KEPALA BATAS: A retired customs officer plans to take his wife, children, and in-laws to perform the Umrah after winning the 94th “Jutawan” (Millionaire) draw of Bank Simpanan Nasional’s Premium Savings Certificate (BSN SSP).

Zaini Din, 66, said he was surprised and grateful when he received a call from BSN informing him that he had won the lucky draw of RM1 million after consistently saving with BSN SSP.

“Since 1990, I would deposit the excess money there every year. Coincidentally, I was informed that the lucky draw I won is for the certificate I bought on my birthday last year,“ he told reporters when met at his home here today.

Besides taking his family to Umrah, he also plans to give some of the winning money to his children for savings in BSN SSP.

Expressing disbelief and surprise, Zaini shared that he received a call from BSN informing him that he had won RM1 million.

He added that BSN SSP is an attractive investment product because it can not only be used as a fund for the future, but savers also can win various lucky draw prizes.

In addition to the main prize of the Jutawan Draw, BSN SSP also has other categories that offer attractive prizes, including Monthly Draw, Regional Draw, Young Savers Draw, Loyalty Draw, New Savers Draw, and many more.

“I advise the public, especially the younger generation, to start saving for a secure future,“ he said. -Bernama