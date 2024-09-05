Daim applies for case to be heard by another judge

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Finance Minister Tun Daim Zainuddin has requested for his case, which involves failure to comply with a notice to declare assets such as luxury vehicles, companies, and properties, to be heard by another Sessions Court judge.

Deputy public prosecutor Law Chin How, who was informed of this matter during the case mention before Judge Azura Alwi today, said the prosecution needs time to respond to the affidavit for the request.

“Considering there’s a request from the defence to transfer the proceedings of this case to another Sessions Court, I request that this application be heard first. There’s no objection from the defence,“ he said.

Daim’s lawyer M. Puravelan confirmed the matter.

Law further requested that the application by Daim and his wife, Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid, to refer the constitutional issue related to the case to the High Court, be jointly heard.

However, Azura decided that Daim’s application to transfer the case to another Sessions Court be heard first on July 4 and set the same date for the couple’s case management.

Daim applied to transfer the case on May 7, citing, among other reasons, the possibility of unfairness and prejudice against him because Na’imah’s case is also being heard before the same judge.

On Jan 29, Daim, also known as Che Abdul Daim Zainuddin, 86, pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to comply with a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) notice by not declaring assets, which included several luxury vehicles, companies, and properties across Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Perak, and Kedah.

On Jan 23, Na’imah, 66, was charged with one count of failing to comply with a MACC notice by not declaring assets, including Menara Ilham and several properties in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

They are charged under Section 36(2) of the MACC Act 2009, which carries a maximum penalty of imprisonment not exceeding five years and a fine of up to RM100,000, upon conviction.