Dato’ Seri Dr Mohamad Zabidi Ahmad elected as MIA President, Puan Saniza said as MIA Vice President

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA) is pleased to announce the election of Dato’ Seri Dr Mohamad Zabidi Ahmad as the new MIA President and Puan Saniza Said as the new MIA Vice President at its recent Council Meeting. Both their appointments take effect from 1 December 2023.

Dato’ Seri Dr Zabidi succeeds Datuk Bazlan Osman, whose tenure ended on 30 November 2023.

Dato’ Seri Dr Zabidi was appointed as MIA Council member on 15 December 2022. He brings a wealth of experience in banking and Islamic finance to this senior leadership role, which is expected to strengthen MIA’s advocacy on Islamic finance and its ESG & sustainability agenda among others. Presently, he is the Senior Strategic Advisor & Chief Regional Representative for Malaysia and SEA at DDCap Limited.

He was previously the Senior Managing Director and Regional Head, Islamic Treasury, Treasury and Markets, Group Wholesale Banking, CIMB Group. He was responsible for developing the Islamic Treasury franchise for the CIMB Group regionally including United Kingdom, Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei and Thailand since 2006. In total, he has over 38 years of experience in the banking industry including 19 years’ experience in Group Treasury (conventional & Islamic), corporate (deposits, investment, client solutions), interbank, marketing, fixed income and derivatives, product development and structuring.

Dato’ Seri Dr Zabidi holds a Doctorate in Business Administration from the Othman Yeop Abdullah Graduate School of Business (OYAGSB), Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) and a Bachelor’s in Accounting with Honours from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM). He recently completed the Oxford Executive Leadership Programme at the Sa’id Business School of Oxford University. He is also certified in Sustainable Finance Leaders by University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainable Leadership.

Dato’ Seri Dr Zabidi is a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA) and a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors Malaysia (ICDM). He holds an Associate Qualification of Islamic Finance (AQIF) from the Islamic Banking & Finance Institute Malaysia (IBFIM). He is also a Chartered Professional of Islamic Finance (CPIF) and a member of the Chartered Institute of Islamic Finance (CIIF).

Puan Saniza Said is an experienced public practitioner. She was elected as an MIA Council member on 26 September 2022.

She is currently an audit partner of Saniza & Co, with more than 25 years of experience in audit, tax and business consultancy.

Puan Saniza is a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants and holds a Bachelor of Accounting degree from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and a Master of Business Administration degree from Universiti Sains Malaysia.

About the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA)

Established under the Accountants Act 1967, MIA is the national accountancy body that regulates, develops, supports and enhances the integrity, status and interests of the profession in Malaysia. MIA accords the Chartered Accountant Malaysia or C.A. (M) designation. Working closely alongside businesses, MIA connects its membership to a wide range of information resources, events, professional development and networking opportunities. Presently, there are more than 38,500 members making their strides in businesses across all industries in Malaysia and around the world.

MIA’s international involvements and affiliations are reflected in its membership of regional and international professional organisations such as the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) and the ASEAN Federation of Accountants (AFA). For more information on MIA, visit www.mia.org.my