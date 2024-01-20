DBKL says structures on PWM premises violated planning law

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) recently executed the demolition of unauthorised temporary structures situated at Lot 63, No. 19A, Jalan Titiwangsa, Taman Tasik Titiwangsa on January 11.

Emphasising the illegality of the structures, DBKL formally addressed the matter in a statement released today, citing violations of Sections 19 and 26(1)(b) of the Federal Territory (Planning) Act 1982 (Act 267).

“Preliminary monitoring on Oct 16 found that several wedding tent structures had been set up at the site. There were also two advertisements on the site’s fence inviting people to ‘Book Wedding Packages’ and ‘Book Various events’ on the Tinta Wangsa website.

“DBKL received a public complaint on Dec 1 regarding the structure, believed to have been erected without permission, at the address. A follow-up investigation found ongoing permanent toilet construction works and two marquee tents put up by the tenants,“ the statement read.

According to DBKL, checks found that the land and bungalow are the property of the Federal Land Commissioner (PTP) under the purview of the Prime Minister’s Department, Property Management Division (BPH JPM) meant for residential use and is leased to the Malay Journalists Association (PWM) as an office.

According to DBKL, PWM submitted an application through the City Planning Department on Nov 30, 2023, to change the status of the land from Housing to Commercial.

“However, on Dec 19, 2023, the Local Central Committee Meeting 1 (OSC 1) decided to reject the application because the site is reserved as Residential 1 (R1) as gazetted in the City Plan 2020 (PBRKL2020).

“The meeting also decided to prohibit business activities because it would cause disturbance to the surrounding residents. This decision was officially communicated to the applicant through a letter dated Dec 21, 2023,“ it said.

DBKL said a coordination meeting on enforcement actions involving BPH JPM and the Office of the Setiawangsa Member of Parliament was held on Jan 8.

During the meeting, BPH JPM conveyed that tenants had been duly notified about the requirement to seek permission from the local authority for any activities or construction of structures on the premises.

Furthermore, BPH JPM expressed their lack of objection to the local authority’s demolition operation conducted on Jan 11.

“On January 11, we completed a coordinated demolition operation. We demolished the tent structure and the partially built toilet. Before starting the operation, we returned all other equipment under the tent to the owner,“ said DBKL.

DBKL said the operation also involved BPH JPM, the Department of the Director General of Lands and Mines, Royal Malaysian Police, Air Selangor, and DBKL’s other departments.

It also confirmed that a series of verbal warnings and notices had been issued to the tenants before the operation.

In a news report on Jan 17, PWM criticised DBKL for trespassing and demolishing marquee tents and structures at its premises on January 11.

Its president, Datuk Yazid Othman was reported as saying DBKL’s action of demolishing the tents and structures inside the association’s premises without notice was extreme and irresponsible.–Bernama