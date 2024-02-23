Decision on rice supply issue this evening: PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will make a decision on the rice supply issue this evening, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the decision would be made after the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) meeting today.

Anwar, who is chairing the meeting, said the meeting will also discuss the initiative to sell other necessities including fish, chicken, meat and vegetables at cheaper prices.

He said any announcement of price goods, especially involving rice, must come from the government.

“This is a democratic country, anyone can give suggestions, but they are not decisions by the government. The government will make a decision this afternoon,“ he told the media after opening Tun Razak Exchange as Malaysia’s international financial hub today.

