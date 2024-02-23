Delete, don’t spread videos of Semenyih assault: MCMC

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has urged the public to delete and refrain from spreading videos of assault on a man involved in an accident at Taman Pelangi Semenyih 2, Kajang recently.

MCMC, in a statement today, said any sharing of videos or content related to the incident could face legal action under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The circulation of such footage not only hurts the feelings of the victim’s family but also violates basic principles and ethics through the use of graphic materials related to accidents, incidents and violence that may cause distress to viewers,” the statement read.

It added that the public can refer to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Content Code for guidelines regarding content creation.

The media reported that a 42-year-old car driver was allegedly beaten to death after being involved in an accident with a food delivery rider on Wednesday night, with videos of the incident going viral on social media.-Bernama