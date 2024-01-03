Delicate balancing act for schoolgoers this year

PETALING JAYA: As the 2024 school session draws near, the Parent Action Group for Education has called on parents to take proactive steps to plan for their children’s expenses and the upcoming festive season.

Its chairman Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim said this year brings a unique challenge as the start of the school session coincides with Ramadan in March and Hari Raya Aidilfitri in April.

The Education Ministry’s academic calendar for 2024 shows that schools in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu will begin on March 10, while those in other states will start on March 11.

“This overlap calls for delicate balancing by students, families, educators and policymakers as they strive to harmonise academic commitments with religious and cultural practices.

“The ministry plans to start the 2024 school session next month and the 2025 session in February next year. This adjustment aims to return the start of the 2026 school session to January.

“The challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, including delayed school sessions, have made it difficult for many of us, including parents, teachers and students to adapt. However, the ministry and school administrators are committed to finding ways,” she said.

A mother of two aged eight and 11, Norhidayah Hamzah, 36, said with Ramadan and Aidilfitri falling close to the start of the new school session, her family faces financial constraints as the expenses will come together.

“We had to carefully budget for school supplies, Ramadan preparations, and the Aidilfitri celebration, so my husband and I decided not to send our children to school during Ramadan this year.

“I also decided on this as I assume there would be fewer activities in school due to the fasting period, so we opted to save up on transport fares, daily pocket money, and other expenses,” she said.

Responding to such decisions, Noor Azimah cautioned against withholding children from school and stressed that education is a fundamental right.

“To think that teaching efforts will be reduced during Ramadan is a mere excuse. Co-curricular activities are not scheduled to commence during this period.

“Whether it is Ramadan or not, school operations will continue as usual. Undoubtedly, teachers may encounter challenges, but Ramadan should not be used to justify making excuses,” she said.

She reminded parents that the government has provided a cash payment of RM150 per child to lighten the burden on them, even though it may not be enough.

Noor Azimah said while she appreciated the financial pressures that families may face during this period, it is not just about financial planning but how to seamlessly integrate cultural and religious practices with the demands of the school year.

She emphasised the importance of parents gearing up for the new academic year by maintaining open communications with school management for necessary accommodations or adjustments to schedules.

“Parents should encourage flexibility at home and school and recognise that academic demands may need to be adjusted during religious and cultural observances,” she said.

Noor Azimah expressed confidence that the Education Ministry and school administrators are dedicated to supporting students and families throughout the holiday season.

“Schools and parent-teacher associations often continue to provide meaningful activities and educational experiences during the fasting month.

“Some schools and teachers may offer flexibility in homework deadlines during Ramadan. Additionally, initiatives to promote cultural awareness and inclusivity in the school community can help foster understanding and empathy among students and staff,” she said.

By fostering collaborative relationships and discussions with schools, Noor Azimah said parents can navigate the academic year with greater ease and inclusivity, and ensure students thrive academically despite having to fast.