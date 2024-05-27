Despatch rider charged with trafficking over 1kg of ganja

IPOH: A despatch rider was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking 1.12 kilogrammes (kg) of ganja, two weeks ago.

Mohamad Faiezi Mohamad Aris, 29, only nodded in understanding, and no plea was recorded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Farah Nabihah Muhamad Dan.

The accused is charged with trafficking 1,120 grams of ganja at a house in Kampung Sungai Rokam, here, at about 11.20 pm on May 17.

The charge is framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952, and can be punished under Section 39B (2) of the same law, which provides for the death penalty, or life imprisonment with no less than 12 strokes of the cane if not sentenced to death, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Hidayu Zakaria appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyers, J. Matthews and Farhan Fadzil.

Magistrate, Farah Nabihah, set July 26 for re-mention and submission of the chemistry report.

Earlier, in the same court, Mohamad Faiezi was accused of possessing ganja-type drugs, weighing 18.25 grams, in a hut located near the same house, at about 10.50 pm on the same day.

The charge was framed under Section 6 of the DDA 1952, and can be punished under Section 6 of the same law (Act 234), which provides for a fine not exceeding RM20,000 or a maximum imprisonment of five years, or both, if convicted.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge, and the court ruled that no bail was allowed as Mohamad Faiezi was also charged under Section 39B(1)(a) DDA 1952. The court set July 26 for re-mention.

In addition, Mohamad Faiezi was jointly accused, with Mohd Rasif @ Mohd Razif Ismail, 57; Aliff Haiqal Sairi, 25; Aiman Safiuddin Zulkifli, 30; Nazirul Azizi Zul Akmar, 25; and Adam Haziq Ahmad Azua, 19; of possessing ganja, weighing 18.60 grams, at the same location, time and date.

The charge is framed under Section 6 of the DDA 1952, and can be punished under Section 6 of the same law, and, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides for a fine not exceeding RM20,000 or a maximum imprisonment of five years, or both, upon conviction.

All the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and the court allowed all accused, except Mohamad Faiezi, bail of RM2,000 in one surety each, and ordered them to report to the nearest police station once a month.