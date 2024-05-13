Dewan Rakyat has yet to receive notificaton on status of six Bersatu MPs - Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat has yet to receive any notification from Bersatu concerning the status of its six Members of Parliament (MPs) who had pledged support to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, following the amendment to the party constitution recently.

Speaker Tan Sri Dr Johari Abdul said, as such, the status of the six MPs remains unchanged.

“As long as it does not involve the Parliament, I shall not be bothered. It’s their political issue and also an administrative issue that they have to settle with the Registrar of Society (ROS). If they notify me, then, I’ll do the necessary.

“So far, I have not received any notification, letter or email (from them). So, I take it as nothing happened,” Johari told reporters after receiving a courtesy call from the House Committee of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (LEGCO) at the Parliament Building today.

Johari said he also would not interfere in Bersatu affairs.

On April 2, ROS approved the amendment to the Bersatu’s constitution which enabled the party to act against its MPs who declared their support for Anwar-led Unity government.

Through this amendment, the six Bersatu lawmakers must immediately vacate their seats.

They are Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjung Karang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan) and Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang).