Dewan Rakyat: PM reminds govt MPs to maintain decorum, quality of debates

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded the Unity Government’s Members of Parliament (MPs) to maintain decorum and ensure the quality of their debates throughout the Dewan Rakyat sitting, which commences tomorrow (Feb 26).

Anwar, in a Facebook post today, said that he stressed the matter when attending a briefing session with ministers, deputy ministers and all government MPs, ahead of the Dewan Rakyat sitting, in Putrajaya today.

“I want all government Members of Parliament to ensure the quality of the debates and maintain decorum throughout the Dewan Rakyat sitting, until March 27.

“Members of Parliament were also briefed on parliamentary proceedings by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said,“ he said.

He said that the sitting would provide space for all MPs to touch on various urgent current issues, particularly those involving the interests of the people.

At the opening of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament tomorrow, the focus will be on the inaugural royal address by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

Based on the calendar on the Parliament’s official website, this Parliament sitting will last for 19 days, with the main focus on the debate on the royal address by MPs from Feb 27 to March 7, and then the winding-up by the relevant ministries for four days, starting March 11.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will then continue with the tabling of several bills. - Bernama