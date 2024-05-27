Diesel vehicle owners can apply for BUDI MADANI cash aid tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Individuals, small-scale farmers, and smallholder farmers from the B40 and M40 groups in Peninsular Malaysia can apply for cash assistance under the MADANI Subsidy Assistance or BUDI MADANI starting tomorrow (May 28).

Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said that individual private diesel vehicle owners could submit applications under the individual category while small-scale farmers and smallholders could submit applications under the agri-commodity category.

“Eligible recipients under both categories will receive BUDI MADANI assistance of RM200 per month in line with the implementation of targeted diesel subsidy,” read the statement.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when delivering the national address last week, said the Cabinet had agreed to implement targeted diesel subsidy involving consumers in Peninsular Malaysia.

According to the statement, the individual recipient must be a Malaysian citizen who owns a private diesel vehicle under 10 years of age and registered with the Road Transport Department (JPJ), excluding luxury vehicles.

Besides that, the vehicles must have an active road tax, and the individual’s annual income is RM100,000 and below.

“Applications will be cross-checked with the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) data to exclude owners of luxury vehicles under 10 years old and high-income individuals (T20),“ read the statement.

Applicants under the agri-commodity category must be registered as small-scale farmers or commodity farmers with the relevant agency under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security or the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities with annual sales of between RM50,000 and RM300,000.

It said the application for BUDI MADANI can be made online at https://budimadani.gov.my, which is open throughout the year.

“For applications approved before June 3, 2024, applicants will receive their first BUDI MADANI cash aid by middle of June and subsequent assistance will be distributed monthly,“ it said, adding that applications approved after June 3, 2024, will get their first cash aid within two weeks with subsequent aid distributed monthly.

The ministry said BUDI MADANI assistance will be credited to recipients’ bank accounts every month, while those without bank accounts can claim cash aid at any branch of Bank Simpanan Nasional.

Further information on the BUDI MADANI assistance can be obtained at https://budimadani.gov.my or by contacting 1-800-88-2747 / 03-8882 4565 / 03-8882 4566, via email at budimadani@treasury.gov.my or by visiting LHDN offices.

The Finance Ministry said the BUDI MADANI initiative complements the government’s existing efforts in the implementation of targeted diesel subsidy through the MySubsidi Diesel system handled by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry.

So far, nearly 90,000 fleet cards have been issued to companies in the land public transportation sector and land freight transportation sector, allowing eligible logistic companies to purchase subsidised diesel at petrol stations to ensure minimal cost impact on the logistics value chain and supply, directly reducing the risk of price increases for essential goods.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said through the BUDI MADANI programme, the government has expanded cash assistance to individuals and small-scale and smallholder farmers ahead of the implementation of the targeted diesel subsidy.

“As often emphasised by the Prime Minister, the targeted diesel subsidy is among the fiscal reform measures under the MADANI Economy framework aimed at building government financial sustainability and enhancing Malaysia’s competitiveness.

“BUDI MADANI reflects the integrated efforts of the MADANI government machinery to ensure the targeted diesel subsidy mechanism is comprehensive, efficient and effective, safeguarding the logistics sector and the majority of the population,“ he added.