PETALING JAYA: A disabled e-hailing driver who lodged a police report after he was allegedly punched in the head by a bodyguard who was part of the Tengku Mahkota of Johor’s entourage withdrew his report on the same day.

According to Astro Awani, Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the driver had lodged a second police report to withdraw the first one.

“On May 28 at approximately 9.59pm, the complainant made a second police report stating that the matter had been amicably resolved and he did not wish to prolong the case,“ he was quoted as saying.

In the same statement, Rusdi stated that the Kuala Lumpur police received one police report on May 28 from the complainant, who is a Grab driver.

He said the complainant alleged that he was assaulted by an individual who was part of a VIP entourage.

“The incident occurred due to a misunderstanding regarding the instructions to move a vehicle, and the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code,“ said Rusdi.