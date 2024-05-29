Police probe TMJ’s bodyguard for allegedly punching disabled e-hailing driver

PETALING JAYA: A disabled e-hailing driver has lodged a police report after he was allegedly punched in the head by a bodyguard who was part of the Tengku Mahkota of Johor’s entourage.

According to a police report cited by theSun, the victim claimed that he was punched by the said bodyguard after he was asked to move his car while waiting at the lobby of a five-star hotel, located near KL Sentral.

The victim, a 46-year-old who is deaf and mute, claimed he was waiting at the lobby area of the hotel to pick up passengers about 11.40am yesterday.

In the report, the victim stated that another individual began knocking on his car window and asked him to move as the royal entourage was leaving the hotel lobby, before proceeding to punch him in the face.

It is learnt that he sought treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital and was diagnosed with a soft tissue injury by a doctor from the Emergency and Trauma Department, there.

Additionally, the police have since seized the victim’s mobile phone and vehicle dashboard camera to assist in the investigation.

According to New Straits Times, Bukit Aman police criminal investigation department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain confirmed receiving the report and said police had classified the case as causing injury under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

The offence carries a maximum two years jail or fine of up to RM2,000 or both.

He also told the English daily that an investigation was underway but no arrests have been made so far.