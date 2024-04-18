Diving pool project delay: Review before imposing penalty - Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Works (KKR) will first review the situation of the combat training diving pool construction project at Kem Iskandar, Mersing, Johor, which is experiencing delays, before determining any course of action, such as a fine or penalty.

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that this matter must follow the regulations that have been set.

“We’ll conduct a thorough review to determine the necessary steps, including the possibility of fines. I cannot confirm now and need to check thoroughly to ensure fairness to all parties,“ he told reporters at the Aidilfitri reception hosted by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) at the CIDB Convention Centre here today.

Yesterday, Nanta said the Works Ministry assured that the combat training diving pool construction will be fully completed by June.