Malaysia to leverage good ties with various countries to help end atrocities in Gaza

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will use its good relations with all countries to collectively help stop the oppression of the Israeli regime against the people in Gaza, Palestine, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking in the ‘Soal Jawab Perdana Menteri’ programme with four local television stations tonight, Anwar said a strategy involving various countries should be devised because the oppression in Gaza is no longer just an issue involving the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Arab countries and Islamic nations.

“I don’t think this is an issue for Islamic or Arab countries only. (Based on) positive statements from China, Russia, especially the African Union, Brazil, Spain and Ireland (on the Palestine issue), I propose that we devise a strategy involving these countries.

“Although the situation is quite challenging, we can garner comprehensive support. We convey to Brazil President Lula da Silva and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez that we support and respect their stance (in supporting Palestine) because this (oppression in Gaza) is a humanitarian issue,“ he said.

The nearly hour-long special interview with the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia was hosted by presenters Sayed Munawar Sayed Mustar of RTM, Pasha Abdul Rahim (Bernama TV), Muhammad Zulfitri Yusof (Astro Awani) and Azaria Tagaya (TV3).

Visibly choking with emotion when touching on the Palestine issue, Anwar said in meetings with several leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) special meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia recently, he reiterated Malaysia’s stance that the oppression of the people in Gaza by Israel should be stopped.

In Riyadh, he met with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani and Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

“In general, everyone agrees that the atrocities should be stopped, but it seems there is no ability to do so because of the strength of Israel, which is supported by the United States and most European countries.

“Before I returned, it seemed there was serious concern that Israel would be allowed to violate and conquer Rafah and Gaza. If this happens, a much greater disaster than we imagine will occur,“ he said.

Anwar said Malaysia’s firmness in pressing Israel to stop its violence against the people of Gaza was not a show of strength but was done on humanitarian grounds.

“We understand that we from Malaysia are a moderate country, not a large one. I had no choice but to face United States President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Norman Albanese and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to present my arguments because that is what I can do,“ he said.