Don’t join Bersih assembly in KL on Tuesday - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have advised members of the public not to participate in the 100 Per cent Reform Demand Rally organised by the Coalition for Clean and Fair Election (Bersih) this Tuesday at Plaza Tugu Negara (National Monument) as it does not comply with the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said police did not receive any notification of the assembly from the organisers as required under Section 9 (1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

He said in a poster which went viral on social media, the organisers of the rally are inviting people to gather at the National Monument and march to Parliament Building to urge the government to implement the reform agenda.

“Holding an assembly without notification is an offence under Section 9 (5) of the relevant act and the police are calling on the public not to participate in the illegal assembly,“ he said in a statement here today.

Allaudeen said, strict action will be taken against all those involved in the gathering in accordance with the provisions provided. - Bernama