DOSM: Number of job vacancies advertised online up by 29.5% in Q3 2023

PUTRAJAYA: Job vacancies advertised online recorded an increase of 29.5 per cent with 338,305 vacancies in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023 compared to 261,231 vacancies recorded in the second quarter (Q2) last year, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

In the Big Data Analytics Job Market Insights and My Job Profile: Job Vacancies Advertised Online in Malaysia for Q3 2023 released today, Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin (pix) stated that there were 77,499 establishments offering jobs during Q3 2023, compared to 70,571 in the preceeding quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, the number of job vacancies registered a double-digit growth of 77.9 per cent (Q3 2023) as against 29.3 per cent in Q2 2023.

“Further disaggregation by monthly basis showed that most of the job vacancies were posted in September 2023 with 136,180 vacancies which comprised a share of 40.3 per cent in Q3 2023. In the meantime, there were 107,183 and 94,942 vacancies in July and August 2023 respectively,” he said.

As for job vacancies by occupation category, the largest share of the vacancies were concentrated in the professionals category with 48.6 per cent or 164,411 vacancies, followed by technicians and associate professionals with 62,628 vacancies and managers with 53,156 vacancies.

The hottest jobs during Q3 2023 with higher demand were advertising and marketing professionals, managing directors and chief executives, administrative associate professionals, accountants and auditors, and administrative professionals.

In the economic sector, he said services made up more than two third of job vacancies advertised online at 204,240 vacancies or 60.4 per cent in Q3 2023.

“Observing the job vacancies by economic activity, wholesale and retail trade dominated the vacancies with 19.8 per cent or 66,931 jobs, manufacturing (33,015), followed by administrative and support service activities at 29,179 vacancies and professional, scientific and technical activities with 22,248 vacancies,” he added.

Meanwhile, the popular jobs offered in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) category were advertising and marketing professionals registering 26,247 vacancies; followed by administrative associate professionals with 16,369 vacancies; and administrative professionals with 11,078 vacancies.

In terms of job vacancies at the state level, Mohd Uzir said the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur recorded the highest number of job vacancies with 89,335 in Q3 2023, followed by Selangor and Johor which registered 28,649 and 17,326 vacancies respectively.

Perlis recorded the lowest vacancies at 125. -Bernama