DPM Fadillah: Promote people's awareness on water quality

KUALA LUMPUR: Raise the people’s awareness and enhance efforts to protect and maintain water quality for environmental sustainability and human health, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation said water quality is also affected by various factors such as industrial pollution, agriculture, urban development, and human activities.

“As water is the basis of life, Malaysia should emphasise on the implementation of appropriate laws to preserve the quality, resources, and supply of the country’s water.

“Let us pledge together to care for and respect the water resources we have - Reduce waste and protect water catchment areas, because every drop of water is very precious,“ he said in a post on Facebook in conjunction with World Water Day celebration here today.

World Water Day is celebrated on March 22 every year with this year's theme being 'Water for Peace'. -Bernama