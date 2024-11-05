KKB Polls: 32.51 % voter turnout as of noon - EC

HULU SELANGOR: The voter turnout for the Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) state by-election has reached 32.51 per cent as of noon, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Eighteen polling centres with 74 voting streams for the by-election opened simultaneously at 8 am.

All the polling stations will be open until 6 pm, except for Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Bukit Fraser, which will close at 2 pm. It caters for only 40 voters.

A total of 39,269 voters are eligible to cast their ballots today, with the EC expecting the total voter turnout to be around 60 per cent.

Vote tallying will be done at the Dewan Serbaguna dan Kompleks Sukan Daerah Hulu Selangor here and the official results are expected to be announced by 9 pm at the earliest.

The by-election is a four-cornered fight involving Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

The seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, of DAP on March 21 due to cancer.