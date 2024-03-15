Dr Dzulkefly: No bazaar food poisoning cases a positive sign of pre-emptive measures taken

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MoH) has not received any reports of food poisoning cases at Ramadan bazaars so far, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

He noted this as a positive sign, attributing it to MoH's 183 briefing sessions on food premises cleanliness and safe food handling for stall owners before Ramadan.

The sessions, which began in early February, involved 70,334 traders at 1,299 Ramadan bazaar sites nationwide this year.

“As early as February we began information and training sessions for food stall owners and handlers,” he told reporters after launching the Food Cleanliness and Safety Operation for Ramadan Bazaars here today.

He said before Ramadan, MOH also inspected 324 food preparation premises, including ice factories in all states.

“The inspection of food premises also includes those providing ‘buka puasa’ buffets such as restaurants and hotels.

“The systematic monitoring throughout the food chain includes inspections of raw material supplier premises including ice factories and food preparation premises for traders licensed by the local authorities (PBT),“ he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Dzulkefly said that MOH will continue to use QR codes for feedback on cleanliness and food safety at the Putrajaya Ramadan bazaars this year.

“It aims to facilitate users to channel any complaints regarding cleanliness and food safety in the bazaars around Putrajaya.

“MOH would like to stress that traders must take cleanliness and food safety aspects seriously and cooperate to ensure that the food sold is safe and of quality for everyone,” he said.

On reports of food containing fly eggs at a Ramadan bazaar in Melaka, he said MOH would investigate the matter.

“We will definitely investigate and hope for reports from any party; MOH will take action,” he said.

Yesterday, local media reported a woman expressing disappointment after claiming that the beef soup she bought at a Ramadan bazaar in Semabok, Melaka contained fly eggs. -Bernama