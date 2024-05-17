Driver killed in three-lorry pile-up on NSE

SLIM RIVER: A driver of a lorry transporting eggs was killed when his vehicle was involved in an accident with two fruit-laden trucks at KM 367 of the North-South Expressway (southbound) near Slim River early this morning.

Muallim district police chief Supt Mohd Hasni Mohd Nasir said police received information about the incident at about 5.45 am.

“All lanes have been blocked, resulting in a 13-km-long standstill traffic. Motorists are advised to exit at the Tapah, Bidor or Sungkai tolls to avoid being caught in the traffic congestion during the ongoing cleanup operations,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said a team from the Slim River and Bidor Fire and Rescue Stations was dispatched to the scene upon receiving a call at 4.40 am.

“All three lorries collided, and some tipped over to their side, completely obstructing the southbound lanes of the highway.

“There was one victim trapped in the egg-laden lorry who was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene. Another driver also sustained minor injuries,” he said in a statement.

Sabarodzi said the victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action and that cleanup operations are currently in progress.