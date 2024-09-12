BATU KAWAN: A total of RM2.47 million has been allocated to implement 12 physical projects and 24 non-physical projects in Kampung Pulau Aman under the Public Service Department’s (PSD) Kampung Angkat MADANI: Kampung Pulau Aman (village adoption initiative), aimed at transforming the village into a dynamic, sustainable, and prosperous community.

PSD director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said the transformation effort has been ongoing for seven months, since April, with completed projects including repairs to public facilities such as toilets and playgrounds, jetty upgrades, enhancements to garbage collection centres, drainage repairs, and the installation of lights.

“PSD selected Kampung Pulau Aman as it remains underdeveloped in terms of infrastructure. Alhamdulillah, with the completion of several planned projects, these facilities have been handed over to the residents today,“ he told reporters, during the closing ceremony of the village adoption initiative yesterday.

He expressed confidence that the new facilities would help residents generate income and improve their economic standing, thereby enhancing their quality of life.

Also present at the event were National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) director-general Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus; Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) director-general Dr Ismail Parlan; and senior PSD officials.

He also expressed his appreciation to all parties involved in successfully completing both physical and non-physical projects, within the remarkably short span of seven months.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan further conveyed his confidence that with the enhanced facilities and infrastructure, Pulau Aman is well-positioned to become a prominent tourism hub, a local food haven, a fishing centre, and a destination offering unique local services and products to visitors.

During the event, Wan Ahmad Dahlan officiated the opening of the 3.5-kilometre Nature Trail, which was fully completed on Nov 23, in collaboration with FRIM and PSD.

To introduce the trail, a Pulau Aman Nature Trail competition was held yesterday, where participants were challenged to explore the trail, while completing engaging tasks along the way.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the PSD branch of the Wives of Civil Servants and Women Civil Servants Association (Puspanita), Puan Sri Dr Azlifah Bahari, highlighted efforts to support the economic empowerment of women in the village. The association plans to collaborate with local women to expand activities such as batik painting.

“It allows them to learn and use these skills as a source of income, much like the breadfruit (sukun) entrepreneurs here, who are renowned for producing chips. The best approach is to support and expand their reach beyond this area,“ she said.

“In addition, PSD Puspanita has contributed RM1,500 to the Kelab Wanita Aktif dan Cergas Pulau Aman, to assist with their initiatives and activities,“ she added.

She emphasised that PSD Puspanita fully supports and promotes products and services under the Kampung Pulau Aman brand. These include items such as gamat (sea cucumbers), breadfruit chips, kuih kapit, and belacan.

Meanwhile, Zulkplee Yusof, chairman of the Pulau Aman Village Community Management Council (MPKK), expressed gratitude on behalf of the villagers to PSD, for selecting the area as a the department’s adopted village. He acknowledged the numerous facilities provided, and the boost to tourism.

He noted that improved infrastructure has indirectly enhanced the residents’ income sources, as Pulau Aman’s upgraded facilities have increased its appeal as a tourist destination.

Pulau Aman remains the only traditional Malay fishing village which has preserved its authenticity. Notably, it is a car-free village, with transportation limited to walking, bicycles, or motorbikes, on a concrete road network which spans most of the island.

Covering 116.5 hectares, Pulau Aman is a traditional fishing village, located about eight kilometres from the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge. It is home to 250 residents from 47 families. The island is accessible by sea via the Batu Musang Jetty in Batu Kawan, with a chartered boat ride lasting approximately 10 minutes.