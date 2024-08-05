DSA: Malaysia-Slovakia discuss potential weapon system

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today received a courtesy visit from Slovakia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Robert Kalinak.

The Ministry of Defence in a statement announced the meeting outside the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security (NATSEC) Asia 2024 exhibition here, among other things, to express commitment and desire to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

“Malaysia is one of the countries receiving the benefits of the Slovak Republic’s artificial weapon systems and technology which has the potential to be developed in the future,“ according to the ministry’s statement.

The DSA and NATSEC exhibition held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre here which ends tomorrow, showcased the world’s most advanced electronic warfare technologies and assets on the land, air and sea defence sectors.

The biennial event, now in its 18th edition, themed Building Resilient Nations For The Next Generation, has attracted the participation of 1,324 companies from 60 countries, with 34 countries having their own pavilions, including Turkey, China, the United Arab Emirates, Italy and the United States.