Oppo A5 Pro 5G designed to be resilient, reliable smartphone

The Oppo A5 Pro 5G is available in Bloom Pink and the Oppo A5 Pro is available in Olive Green.

MOBILE phones, these days, have a lot to offer when it comes to features. Be it cutting-edge camera technology or artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionalities, customers are presented with various options to suit their lifestyles. Inspired by high-performance tactical equipment, the Oppo A5 Pro 5G is built to withstand strong impact, making it ideal for outdoor adventures and everyday obstacles. Strong protection Its durability and endurance are first evident in its upgraded double-tempering glass. Providing a 160% boost in drop protection, the Oppo A5 Pro 5G minimises the risk of screen cracks. Its double-tempering glass, as compared to regular tempering glass, can withstand strong pressure and impact. Beyond physical protection, users can take comfort in not worrying about water or dust damage too.

With a built-in rating of IP69 and IP66, the device is protected from water and dust intrusion, including high-temperature and high-pressure water sprays. All of its side openings are sealed with silicone rings and adhesives for an airtight barrier, while a dual-layer sealing method is utilised for the protection of critical components. These features, therefore, come in handy if you are ever caught in the rain, taking a bath or busy washing dishes. Plus, its Splash Touch feature allows the screen to function accurately even when there are sprinkles of water.

Robust battery life Another stand-out feature is its battery capacity. While other mobile phones require frequent charging or a stand-by power bank, the Oppo A5 Pro 5G allows users to go without one for a longer period. Guaranteeing all-day use is a 5,800mAh battery with over four years of battery lifespan. Even with games on, smooth and long-lasting usage is promised. Though demanding titles such as PUBG or Fortnite may warm up the phone, the battery and game performance are appropriate for a mid-ranger. And when the battery runs out, users will not be burdened with the stress of waiting for long as there is an accompanied 45W Super Vooc Flash Charger. The 45W Super Vooc Flash Charger enables the phone to be charged to at least 30% in 19 minutes. A full charge only requires an hour, giving users enough time to catch a short break and resume their online activities. Dependable connection Additionally, the Oppo A5 Pro 5G comes with enhanced connectivity. With the latest AI LinkBoost 2.0 technology, users can indulge in seamless sessions of chatting with friends and playing games.