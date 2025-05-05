MOBILE phones, these days, have a lot to offer when it comes to features. Be it cutting-edge camera technology or artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionalities, customers are presented with various options to suit their lifestyles.
Inspired by high-performance tactical equipment, the Oppo A5 Pro 5G is built to withstand strong impact, making it ideal for outdoor adventures and everyday obstacles.
Strong protection
Its durability and endurance are first evident in its upgraded double-tempering glass. Providing a 160% boost in drop protection, the Oppo A5 Pro 5G minimises the risk of screen cracks.
Its double-tempering glass, as compared to regular tempering glass, can withstand strong pressure and impact. Beyond physical protection, users can take comfort in not worrying about water or dust damage too.
With a built-in rating of IP69 and IP66, the device is protected from water and dust intrusion, including high-temperature and high-pressure water sprays.
All of its side openings are sealed with silicone rings and adhesives for an airtight barrier, while a dual-layer sealing method is utilised for the protection of critical components.
These features, therefore, come in handy if you are ever caught in the rain, taking a bath or busy washing dishes. Plus, its Splash Touch feature allows the screen to function accurately even when there are sprinkles of water.
Robust battery life
Another stand-out feature is its battery capacity. While other mobile phones require frequent charging or a stand-by power bank, the Oppo A5 Pro 5G allows users to go without one for a longer period.
Guaranteeing all-day use is a 5,800mAh battery with over four years of battery lifespan. Even with games on, smooth and long-lasting usage is promised.
Though demanding titles such as PUBG or Fortnite may warm up the phone, the battery and game performance are appropriate for a mid-ranger.
And when the battery runs out, users will not be burdened with the stress of waiting for long as there is an accompanied 45W Super Vooc Flash Charger.
The 45W Super Vooc Flash Charger enables the phone to be charged to at least 30% in 19 minutes. A full charge only requires an hour, giving users enough time to catch a short break and resume their online activities.
Dependable connection
Additionally, the Oppo A5 Pro 5G comes with enhanced connectivity. With the latest AI LinkBoost 2.0 technology, users can indulge in seamless sessions of chatting with friends and playing games.
The AI LinkBoost 2.0 boosts signal reception and transmission, while a series of curated Oppo algorithms utilise smart detection to switch to the best network cell.
As such, users are able to stay connected no matter where they are despite the surrounding signal’s condition. If users ever find themselves in areas with no signal, connectivity is still available with Oppo’s Beaconlink technology.
Through its Bluetooth, users can go on one-on-one voice calls at a range of up to 205 metres in open areas with improved stability and clarity, making it useful in remote locations.
Mediocre camera performance
That said, the Oppo A5 Pro 5G is not without flaws. Its camera performance, for instance, may require more to rival other competitors.
While it possesses features such as a 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, a 2MP Portrait Camera and built-in AI Portrait Retouching, the photos fall short when compared to industry standards.
The main camera, for instance, captures details decently. Yet, the noise in photos becomes visible upon zooming in, even with AI enhancements active.
The colour production is also not its strongest suit, producing washed-out colours in most shooting scenarios despite having good dynamic range.
The same can be said for its videos. The absence of Optical Image Stabilisation in its system leads to an abundance of noise in videos.
Durability best offering
Overall, the Oppo A5 Pro 5G thrives in being a good mid-range smartphone. Despite falling short in its camera performance, it compensates with its durability and long-lasting battery.
Anyone who prioritises adaptability and affordability may want to seek the Oppo A5 Pro 5G at Oppo outlets nationwide.