E-hailing driver in uprooted tree incident to receive Socso benefits - Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: An e-hailing driver, who was injured in the uprooted tree incident in Jalan Sultan Ismail here yesterday, will receive benefits from the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

Minister in the Prime Minister’ Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said this in her Facebook page today after visiting the e-hailing driver Abdul Hayyi Al Hakimi Nazli.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong also paid Abdul Hayyi a visit.

“Abdul Hayyi is an e-hailing service driver and a contributor to the Socso’s Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS). YB (honourable) Steven Sim presented the Socso benefit payment to him.

“I also presented a personal cash donation to him (Abdul Hayyi). Hopefully, with this contribution, we can help in a small way to ease the burden on him and his family,” she said in the Facebook posting, adding that she prayed for Abdul Hayyi’s recovery.

Yesterday afternoon, heavy rain and strong winds in the city resulted in a over 50-year-old tree falling, and killing one person and injuring two others, in addition to damaging 17 vehicles as well as disrupting monorail services.