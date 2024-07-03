e-Testing expected to boost efficiency, transparency

PETALING JAYA: The adoption of the electronic driving test system (e-Testing) offers a promising and modernised approach to driver assessments, said Universiti Putra Malaysia Road Safety Research Centre director Prof Dr Law Teik Hua.

“The introduction of e-Testing through an automated system will ensure efficiency, transparency and standardisation of the assessments.

“That said, it is also important to ensure the robustness of the system in maintaining the integrity and effectiveness of traditional examiner-led tests while integrating artificial intelligence technology to enhance capabilities.”

Law said addressing challenges such as technical failures and reliability requires rigorous testing, maintenance and continuous training of Road Transport Department (RTD) personnel, which is crucial to sustain its implementation.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced the upcoming introduction of e-Testing on Tuesday at three driving institutes next month.

Loke said candidates will have the option to undergo either the regular driving test or opt for e-Testing, which marks a significant step towards modernising driving assessments in the country.

“The new e-Testing procedure will involve candidates performing their practical course test using cars equipped with sensors, tracked by a control booth that is manned by RTD officers.”

He said it will also reduce the interaction between officers and candidates, which can restore the integrity and credibility of driving tests and the RTD.

He said candidates who choose e-Testing as an option would receive several benefits to encourage the public to adopt the system.

Crystal Ng, 23, who just enrolled in a driving school, said she would be nervous to be tested by an RTD officer and plans to opt for e-Testing.

“It will provide me with a sense of relief from the pressure of interacting directly with the examiner. It will allow me to focus solely on demonstrating my driving skills without the added stress of (an RTD officer) evaluating my every move.”

She also expressed concern regarding the safety of e-Testing and is curious about how the system will carry out its evaluation.

“While I understand the need for innovation, safety should always remain a top priority, especially if it is something as critical as driving tests. I worry without an examiner present, there will be no one to protect me in case of an emergency.”

Law added that to address potential safety concerns, a multifaceted approach and complete public briefing should be carried out.

“This includes comprehensive training programmes for candidates, ensuring the reliability and security of the testing infrastructure, and incorporating rigorous evaluation and simulation methods.

“There is a need for clear guidelines and standards, regular audits and quality assurance checks to ensure the integrity and reliability of e-driving tests.”

He emphasised the importance of remote monitoring and oversight to prevent cheating or malpractice, adding that it will maintain the integrity of e-driving tests while embracing technological advancements.

He urged the authorities to prioritise safety and integrity, collaborate with industry stakeholders, and promote transparency and accountability in driving tests.

“Addressing public concerns and ensuring transparency in the implementation of e-Testing will be essential to gain public trust and acceptance.

“While upholding the highest standards of safety and reliability, we can promote safer driving practices and reduce road accidents through innovative solutions like e-Testing.”