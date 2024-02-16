Early birds motivated by big discounts crowd Madani Cheapest Sale

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The crowds of early arrivals at the ongoing MADANI Cheapest Sale at Lembah Makanan, Perda today were motivated by the prospect of securing items at discounted prices, with a particular emphasis on the MADANI Malaysian White Rice.

Indeed, they characterised the MADANI Cheapest Sale initiative as providing numerous benefits to alleviate the public’s financial burdens associated with the cost of living.

The programme is dedicated to providing essential food items, including chicken, meat, vegetables, fruits, controlled goods, and groceries, at affordable prices.

Seafood items like squid, shrimp, and fish are offered at prices below the market rate, allowing visitors to select the suitable size according to their requirements.

Mohd Syukran Rahmad, a visitor aged 50, said he arrived at 7.30 am to buy the MADANI Malaysian White Rice, available for RM30 per 10-kilogramme (kg) bag.

Mohd Syukran, a factory worker from Perai, shared that since his shift was in the afternoon, he took the opportunity to attend the MADANI Cheapest Sale in the morning to buy affordable rice and other necessities.

“My wife came along, so we managed to buy two sacks of rice, enough for a month. We also bought sugar, wheat flour, packet oil, chicken, and fish, all cheaper than at the market,” he told Bernama today.

The father of three highlighted that he and his wife regularly shop at MADANI or Rahmah Sales, saving up to RM100 monthly, a significant saving for their family.

Nurul Atikah Mohd Fauzi, a 35-year-old housewife with three children, shared that she could save up to 30 percent by shopping at the MADANI Cheapest Sale, mostly on rice and other groceries.

Hailing from Permatang Pauh, she emphasised that, besides being cost-effective, the products offered are of good quality, and some are considerably cheaper than market prices.

“For example, MADANI’s Cheapest Sale offers chicken at RM7.50 per kilo, a big reduction from the market price of RM9. They also offer a variety of fish at cheaper prices compared to regular MADANI or Rahmah Sales.

“For families with lower incomes, such sales provide a welcome relief. We are satisfied with all our purchases today,” said Nurul Atikah, whose husband works in a factory in Batu Kawan.

During the event, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim actively engaged with traders and consumers, spending approximately 45 minutes surveying the sale. -Bernama