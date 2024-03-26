EC meeting on April 4 to set dates for Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting on April 4 to set the dates for the Kuala Kubu Baharu state by-election in Selangor.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said EC had received official notification from Selangor State Assembly Speaker Lau Weng San regarding the casual vacancy in Kuala Kubu Baharu.

“As provided for under Chapter 5 Clause (5) Article LXX of the Selangor State Constitution 1959, the casual vacancy must be filled within 60 days from the date the vacancy occurred and was confirmed by EC,” he said in a statement today.

Ikmalrudin said the special meeting, which will be chaired by EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh, will discuss important matters such as the date for election writ, nomination day, polling day, the electoral rolls to be used and other preparations.

A press conference will be held after the meeting, he said.

The Kuala Kubu Baharu seat fell vacant following the death of its assemblyman, Lee Kee Hiong of DAP, on March 21.

Lee, 58, held the seat for three terms from 2013. She died after battling cancer for several years. -Bernama