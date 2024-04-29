Education DG: Digitalisation will not undermine physical book publishing ecosystem

CYBERJAYA: Digitalisation in the book industry will not undermine the physical book publishing ecosystem but will complement and elevate the industry,“ said Education director-general Azman Adnan (pix).

Speaking at the pre-launch of the 41st Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (PBAKL 2024) here today, he said the digitalisation initiative is expected to have a greater impact by creating a more significant database for the book industry.

Digitalisation in the book publishing industry goes beyond converting reading materials into digital format. It also involves assisting the government and industry players in formulating relevant policies, in line with Malaysia MADANI’s aspiration, which emphasises innovation and creativity,“ he said.

Azman also highlighted that the Ministry of Education (MOE) supports the digitalisation of the book industry through its Digital Education Policy as part of the government’s efforts to cultivate digitally literate and competitive generations, involving both educators and students.

As such, he said to achieve the goal of reforming the country’s book industry, all stakeholders, including publishers, writers and scholars, must collaborate to produce high-quality works and showcase Malaysia’s intellectual sophistication to the world.

On PBAKL 2024, he said it will involve 241 exhibitors from both local and international participants and aims to attract 1.5 million face-to-face visitors.

PBAKL 2024 will take place over 10 days, from May 24 to June 2, at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre, from 10 am to 10 pm.

Several Asian countries, including Thailand, the Philippines, India, China, and Iran, will participate in PBAKL 2024, offering various exciting activities for visitors.

Azman said MOE would continue to support PBAKL and other book fair events and publishing activities aimed at enhancing education and strengthening the reading culture among Malaysians.