Elderly woman living in poverty at Silibin flat to be relocated - Perak MB

IPOH: The state government will relocate an elderly woman, living with her son in a deplorable unit at Taman Silibin flat, here, as reported by the media yesterday, to a Social Welfare Department institution.

Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, said that the Kinta Social Welfare Office (PKMD) had convinced the woman’s son, Erwan Dahari, 46, to allow his mother, Miram Kadir, 77, to live in an institution under JKM.

“We cannot accept this situation, and JKM is taking immediate action to relocate the elderly resident for health monitoring, including her food and drink,” he said, during a visit to the family’s unit today.

Saarani added that JKM also offered Erwan to stay at Anjung Singgah Perak, managed by the National Welfare Foundation (YKN), along with his mother. However, Erwan requested to stay in the flat, citing the reason as wanting to care for several cats.

He said that they allowed Erwan to stay there temporarily, but the house needed to be cleaned first.

Earlier, the media reported that the family had been living in a home filled with trash and filth in the apartment for over seven years.

Erwan, who is said to be suffering from depression, claimed that they only received assistance from Baitumal, amounting to RM300, and that amount was not sufficient to support them.

Yesterday, the state Women, Family, Social Welfare, Entrepreneur Development, and Cooperative Development Committee chairman, Datuk Salbiah Mohamed, said that the PKMD would approve two forms of assistance, totalling RM900 per month, for the family.

Saarani also said that they would hold a special meeting to study cases of economically disadvantaged families living in neglected or abandoned homes, resulting in them living in extreme poverty.

They will collaborate with the Ipoh City Council (MBI), including relevant agencies, to find effective mechanisms to address this issue.

“For example, in this Taman Silibin flat, all the units have owners, but some of them have been abandoned, and one of the blocks has no management to monitor cleanliness and other matters.

“The state government will not turn a blind eye, because it involves humanity, and it is the responsibility of the state government to see how the people can be freed from such predicaments as what is happening at Taman Silibin Flat, and this might be happening in other places like HB Road Flat or Waller Court. This matter will be raised in the upcoming meeting, for further scrutiny,” he said.–Bernama