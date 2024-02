GEORGE TOWN: An elderly woman suffered burns on her hands after the kitchen in her condominium unit in Jalan Midland here caught fire today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre spokesman said it received a distress call at 8.40 am.

“The 79-year-old woman was sent to the Penang Hospital. The fire was put out at about half an hour later,” he said.

The cause of the fire and the loss had yet to be ascertained, he added. - Bernama