Empowering TVET will minimise dependence on foreign skilled workers, says Zambry

LUMUT: Empowering the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme as a whole will minimise Malaysia’s dependence on skilled foreign workers, especially in those fields, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

He said that one of the approaches used was to expand the field of TVET studies to the highest level through the Malaysian Technical University Network (MTUN).

“Through MTUN, involving Universiti Malaysia Pahang (UMP), Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM), Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) and Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM), we will provide a pathway for these TVET graduates,“ he said when met by reporters at the Back to School Programme 2024 at the Dewan Merdeka, Manjung Municipal Council (MPM) here today.

“This means that their path after finishing school is not only limited to the certificate or diploma level but can be expanded up to the Doctor of Philosophy (Phd) level,“ he said, adding that the comprehensive empowerment of TVET also indirectly removes the stigma of society that sees it (TVET) as a second-class field.

Apart from this, he said his ministry will also emphasise on increasing the number of graduates majoring in electricity and electronics which is seen to be still decreasing even though these fields have a high job demand.

“We are only able to produce 5,000 engineers a year but we actually need around 53,000 engineers (a year). This matter will be examined and given emphasis to achieve the desired standard,“ he added.

Earlier Zambry presented donations, worth RM150,000, to students from the B40 group in the Lumut parliamentary constituency via the programme. - Bernama