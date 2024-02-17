Energy transition: Malaysia keen to collaborate with EU - Fadillah

SANTUBONG: Malaysia has expressed its commitment to collaborate with the European Union (EU), particularly on technology transfer for energy transition and water security in the nation, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

As Malaysia is on track to achieve zero net emission by 2050, Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said the ministry is keen to cooperate with the EU in the research and development (R&D) field that could boost the country’s initiative.

“This is another area that we need to focus on as the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) has asked me to look into how we can collaborate globally, particularly in the new technology and system as well as how we can reduce carbon emission in the country.

“This is a new challenge, so I believe R&D is another area that we need to work on...regarding energy transition, carbon initiatives and so on,” he said in his speech during a brunch with the EU delegates here today.

Meanwhile, EU Ambassador to Malaysia Michalis Rokas said EU will work together with Sarawak and the federal government to find solutions on connectivity and digitalisation areas to accelerate the green and energy transition in Malaysia.

“We will be coming back for hydrogen conference in June. We will be coming to Sarawak for few times and we are convinced that this is a start of collaboration between EU and Sarawak as well as Malaysia,” he said.

Sarawak is set to host the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference & Exhibition (APGH) 2024 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching from June 11 to 13. -Bernama