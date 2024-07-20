PETALING JAYA: Parents of two children who were abducted by a man driving a dark-coloured Perodua Bezza are feeling fearful following the shocking incident.

The two children were abducted on Friday evening while playing outside their house.

Fortunately, the children were found unharmed an hour later by members of the public.

ALSO READ: Two foreigners detained for trying to kidnap toddler in Klang

Nur Azura Mohammad Wazir, 37, the victims’ aunt said her niece, Kayla Keysha Khaidil Khalid, 8, was playing with two friends near their house at Taman Ikan Emas when the suspect approached them.

“The man asked them to get in his car and two of the children agreed and followed him.”

“The child who did not follow the man informed family members that they (the two friends) had followed an unknown man,“ she told New Straits Times when contacted on Saturday.

Nur Azura subsequently reported the abduction at the Jeram police station.

“The two children were found by members of the public as they were walking home.

“Kayla claims that the man bought them drinks and and took them to his house. He changed his clothes at his house,“ she said, adding that the man then dropped the children off at another nearby neighbourhood.

She mentioned both children stated that the suspect did not do anything to them when they were abducted.

Nur Azura noted that this was not the first such incident in the area.

“In April, another child was also taken in a dark Perodua Bezza in the evening before they were found several hours later.

“We are worried to let our children to go out and play now.

“I will not allow my children to play outside now that these incidents have occurred,“ she said

Kuala Selangor district acting police chief Deputy Superintendent Mohd Ambia Nordin confirmed the incident, stating: “The victims’ mother reported that her two children, aged six and eight, were abducted by a man driving a black Perodua Bezza.”

He said the case has since gained attention on social media.

He also mentioned that the police are currently searching for the suspect and are investigating his motives.

“The case is being investigated under Section 369 of the Penal Code and Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act for for child abduction and exposing a child to danger so as to cause them physical or emotional injury.

“We urge the public especially parents to watch their children as they play outside of the home in order to avoid untoward incidents from occurring,“ he was quoted as saying.