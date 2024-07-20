See you in court, UMNO sec-gen tells Rembia assemblyman

KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki today presented a document allegedly signed by Rembia assemblyman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis, detailing the implications the latter will face if he joins another political party or becomes an independent assemblyman.

Asyraf Wajdi said that the Rembia assemblymen had signed the Barisan Nasional (BN) Candidate Representation Agreement before the 15th Melaka State Election in 2021, similar to all other BN candidates in that state election.

He emphasised that the agreement signed by Muhammad Jailani was made in front of a Commissioner of Oaths and BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr. Zambry Abd Kadir as a witness, and stamped by the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

“In addition to the agreement, there is also a statutory declaration signed by each candidate, where clause 6.1 clearly states that if he (or she) intends to switch parties or change allegiance from supporting BN, UMNO, MIC, or MCA, including becoming an Independent, he (or she) promises to resign as a party member and assemblyman so that a by-election can be held.

“Meanwhile, clause 6.2 states that he (or she) will repay BN a sum of RM100 million. This is the consequence,” he said in a video uploaded on his social media, which also included the agreement document and the statutory declaration signed by Muhammad Jailani on November 7, 2021.

Asyraf Wajdi explained that the social media video was to clarify any confusion following Muhammad Jailani’s statement claiming he was not bound by any agreement when he declared himself out of UMNO and had joined PAS.

On Tuesday, PAS secretary-general and Perikatan Nasional (PN) deputy secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan confirmed at a press conference at the Parliament lobby that Muhammad Jailani, who had previously been suspended from UMNO, had become a PAS member on June 10 last year.

Asyraf Wajdi added that former PKR Vice-President Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin was ordered by the Kuala Lumpur High Court to pay RM10 million to PKR for breaching the bond conditions that bound her to the party.

“So, think carefully. Only after the damage is done will you realise the consequences. See you in court,” he said at the end of the video.