Enliven mosques, suraus, foster fellowship among Muslims this Ramadan: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil urged Muslims in the country to enliven mosques and suraus in their areas and to foster fellowship amongst themselves this Ramadan month.

“Alhamdulillah, the holy month of Ramadan is here. Let us conduct religious activities and in doing so, grow closer to Allah SWT. May everything we do be filled with goodness and virtue,” he posted on Facebook today.

Several other Unity Government ministers and deputy minister also conveyed their Ramadan greetings on their Facebook accounts, including Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, who urged Muslims to seek blessings and grace from Allah SWT.

“InsyaAllah, tonight all Muslims in Malaysia will conduct their solat tarawih for the first time for 2024. Seek Allah’s grace by improving ourselves and be virtuous during this holy month.

“Do recite the Al-Quran, do charity and provide meals to those who fast and pray to Allah SWT. Take this opportunity that Allah has provided us this month,” he said.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad meanwhile shared that Ramadan was a special opportunity for Muslims to cleanse their hearts and souls and wished that everyone would be blessed during this month.

“Fasting during the day isn’t about withstanding thirst and hunger but trains us to be pious. Let us improve ourselves in the presence of Allah by adhering to His teachings and avoiding sins,” he said.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri conveyed her Ramadan greetings to all Muslims on behalf of her family.

“I would like to take the opportunity to seek forgiveness for any of my mistakes and wrongdoings. May this Ramadan bring a thousand blessings and may we conduct our fast in perfection and filled with virtue, Insya-Allah,” she said.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching also conveyed her Ramadan greetings to all Muslims, while National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang wished all Muslims the best ahead of the month-long fast that begins tomorrow.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir expressed his hope that all Muslims would be blessed during this Ramadan and continue to conduct religious activities.

“Fill this Ramadan month with good deeds, be patient and seek forgiveness from Allah SWT,” he said,

Finally Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said urged Muslims to pray to Allah and to increase their devotion to Him.

“Alhamdulillah, we are all given the chance to celebrate Ramadan this year,” she added.-Bernama