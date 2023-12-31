Entrepreneurs, celebrities come together to boost local brands in carnival

BATU KAWAN: Organising a carnival that brings food and drink entrepreneurs together with local celebrities can further boost the entrepreneurial sector and, in particular, help those just starting out to build their brands in the market.

Penang Trade, Entrepreneurial and Rural Development Committee chairman Rashidi Zinol said that the state government in collaboration with the implementing agencies always encourages young people to enter this field as it has great potential.

He said the involvement of artistes and/or influencers can open up opportunities to showcase a product while helping to strengthen the brand they carry.

“This is why we always support the organisation of big carnivals like this, as they are not only a meeting point for many young entrepreneurs, but also the best platform for them to improve their respective business standards.

“A holistic combination like this can help other traders. The presence of customers is also important as their support can help strengthen the brand of local products,“ he told reporters after visiting the Absolut Food Fest Penang site near Batu Kawan Stadium today.

The three-day carnival, which began yesterday and ends tomorrow, brings together up to 150 stalls of local entrepreneurs and celebrities from the country, 30 per cent of whom are Penang entrepreneurs.

The event is expected to attract 100,000 visitors as popular artists such as Uqasha Senrose, Andi Bernadee, Luqman Podolski, Baby Shima, and Khai Bahar perform.–Bernama