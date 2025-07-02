PETALING JAYA: Commercial crimes in Malaysia have led to staggering losses of over RM260 million within the first 33 days of 2025, with online scams accounting for the bulk of the damage.

According to Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), a total of 5,153 cases were recorded as of February 2, marking a 26% surge from the 4,088 cases reported in the same period last year, New Straits Times reported.

Despite the increase in cases, overall losses saw a slight decline of 7% compared to RM279.8 million recorded in 2024.

Federal CCID director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf revealed that commercial crimes are causing an average daily loss of RM7.88 million.

“Online scams remain the biggest contributor, making up 87.9 per cent of cases and accounting for RM195.3 million, or 75% of total losses,“ he was quoted as saying.

Telecommunications scams led the list with 1,988 cases, causing losses of RM49.6 million. E-commerce scams followed with 912 cases (RM6.2 million in losses), while investment scams raked in the highest losses at RM125.7 million from 765 cases.

Other fraud categories included bogus loan scams (512 cases, RM3.7 million), e-finance scams (253 cases, RM5.2 million), and love scams (102 cases, RM4.9 million).

To combat the growing threat, police have conducted 2,443 operations, leading to 2,523 arrests. However, only 1,315 cases—26% of those investigated—have been prosecuted so far.

“More needs to be done, and the public must educate each other on scam tactics,“ he mentioned.