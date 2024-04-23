ETS rail service to expand to Johor, adding Segamat as new stop from July 1

PETALING JAYA: The Electric Train Service (ETS) by Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will expand its railway service to the town of Segamat in Johor, starting July 1 this year.

According to Paul Tan, this expansion will mark the first time the ETS service extends its network within Johor, connecting beyond the state’s current stations.

Previously, the line ran from Padang Besar, Perlis in the north, to Gemas, Negeri Sembilan in the south, without any direct connections to Johor’s existing stations.

The expansion comes as part of the larger Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double-Tracking Rail Project (Gemas - JB EDTP) that was projected last September and expects full completion by 2025.

The 192 km Gemas-JB EDTP will have a total of 11 stops passing through four major Johor districts including Segamat, Kluang, Kulai before ending at JB Sentral station in Johor Bahru.

Upon completion of the project, the travel time from KL Sentral to JB Sentral will be approximately three hours and 30 minutes and will enable passengers to travel from Johor Bahru to the Thai border at Padang Besar station.