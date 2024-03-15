European thinkers want Malaysia to formulate strategies to combat Islamophobia

KUALA LUMPUR: European Islamic thinkers and scholars have proposed that Malaysia take the initiative to formulate effective strategies in combating Islamophobia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this was discussed during his meeting with them in Berlin, Germany, yesterday.

Among those involved were thinkers and scholars from the International Institute of Islamic Thought (IIIT), the Arab World Institute, and the Middle East and Mediterranean Research Centre (CERMOM).

“I used my free time in Berlin to discuss and exchange views with my fellow thinkers and scholars in Europe.

“Our discussions touched on several issues, including the role of scholars and new challenges arising from rampant Islamophobia in Europe today,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The Prime Minister said that during the meeting, they also discussed the steps that need to be taken to address these issues, especially in the West.

“Insya-Allah, my friends and I will continue to be the main drivers in combating Islamophobia,” he said.

Anwar is currently in Germany for a six-day official visit, starting March 11.