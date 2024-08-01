Ewon: Over 755,900 entrepreneurs benefitted from 187 KUSKOP programmes last year

KOTA BELUD: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) and agencies under its purview have implemented 187 programmes throughout last year which have benefitted 755,909 entrepreneurs nationwide.

Its minister, Datuk Ewon Benedick said KUSKOP via its agencies had also introduced and implemented more than 22 new programmes, schemes and assistance for the same period.

He said for the same year, a total of 292,530 people nationwide benefitted from micro-credit financing, entrepreneurship grants, soft loans and alternative financing involving RM5.09 billion channelled by agencies under KUSKOP.

“The financing includes microcredit, entrepreneur grants, soft loans, and alternative financing for us to help all our entrepreneurs,“ he said when speaking at the Kadamaian Development Launch Ceremony in conjunction with the Kadamaian Christmas Celebration Open House here today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi officiated at the ceremony.

Ewon said through the entrepreneurship cultural programme, a total of 326,474 micro, small and medium enterprise (PMKS) entrepreneurs have participated in 24 programmes implemented by the ministry and its agencies.

“This year, KUSKOP has implemented several new initiatives and projects including the ‘Program Rangsangan Koperasi Pelancongan’, under the Cooperatives Commission of Malaysia (SKM), and ‘Projek Tamu Desa’,” he said.

He said increasing the participation of PMKS entrepreneurs in high-impact industries to strengthen the domestic supply chain and global value chain is one of KUSKOP’s main aspirations this year to continue development programmes and strengthen the entrepreneurs involved.

At the same event, Ewon also thanked the federal government for upgrading the main roads in the area, which makes it easier for the villagers to market their agricultural produce and provide comfort to tourists and visitors. -Bernama