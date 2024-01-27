Expedite flood mitigation projects for the people’s benefit - Agong

KUANTAN: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has ordered flood mitigation projects to be expedited for the benefit of the people.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this includes the mitigation project involving Sungai Lembing that was presented to him.

“The Pahang state secretary (Datuk Seri Zulkifli Yaacob) said the government has approved over RM99 million for the flood mitigation project. We hope it can be speeded up...Complete (the project) now,“ he said in his speech during a visit to the temporary flood relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sungai Lembing, here today.

Acting Sultan of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah was also in attendance.

Al-Sultan Abdullah proposed a review of the infrastructure in the Sungai Lembing area because it holds historical significance and is still inhabited.

His Majesty expressed sympathy for the residents as the area is flooded during the monsoon season and out-of-season heavy rains.

“The roads to get here have sunken and the river might have become shallow. Find ways to overcome floods. Perhaps it’s time for a thorough review. Study the river, assess the existing infrastructure more seriously and in depth (to reduce the risk of floods),“ he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also suggested that Sungai Kenau should be deepened to reduce flooding in the relevant areas.

He expressed appreciation to security forces such as the fire department, military and Civil Defence Force for their tireless efforts in assisting flood victims.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also presented donations from Yayasan Al-Sultan Abdullah to over 200 household heads at the relief centre. - Bernama