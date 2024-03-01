Extensive research conducted for ‘Pendekar Awang: Darah Indera Gajah’ film

PUTRAJAYA: Various studies were conducted, including meetings with family members and villagers to produce the film Pendekar Awang: Darah Indera Gajah.

Directed by Shahruddin Dali and Saiful Reza, the film is a sequel to Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan, which successfully created a phenomenon, grossing over RM97 million in 2022.

Shahruddin said the research was carried out before producing the film Mat Kilau, which was later expanded to create the second film produced by Studio Kembara.

“I wanted to present an untold story, so I took the initiative to personally meet the descendants of this Malay hero and not solely rely on books.

“In addition to books, I felt that we needed to refer to various sources and materials because what is presented is a story that has never been heard before. I think that makes it more interesting,“ he said in a press conference after the premiere of the film held here yesterday.

Shahruddin, who is also the scriptwriter, said the film’s storyline is inspired by the true story of Awang, portrayed by Fattah Amin, who was responsible for ensuring the safety of Tok Gajah to protect him from being killed by British soldiers while escorting him to seek protection from Terengganu.

“...as for the use of dialogue, I didn’t emphasise overly formal or classic sentences so that the audience can easily understand them,“ he said.

Meanwhile, the producer and owner of Studio Kembara, Abdul Rahman Dali, said that production cost amounted to RM15 million, including promotional expenses.

“I do not deny that there was some wastage due to the reshooting caused by the change in director. However, I hope this film can enhance love for the homeland, appreciate the sacrifices of our warriors, and help boost positive spirit among the youth,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Nur Fazura Sharifuddin, 40, who portrays the female warrior ‘Sayang’ in the film, is confident in the director’s decision regarding the costumes used to depict their struggle.

“I believe the director wouldn’t do something without research... and for me, the attire actually makes it easier for the female warrior to engage in battle while maintaining modesty.

“I hope the audience watches the film first before criticising,“ she said in response to the controversy on social media regarding the costumes of the female warrior character in the film.

The film Pendekar Awang: Darah Indera Gajah attempts to uncover the true story of Tok Gajah’s journey and the Malay heroes to seek support from the Sultan and Malay warriors in Terengganu.

The events in the film take place in Pahang, following the final battle of Mat Kilau in Kuala Tembeling. The British ordered Captain Syers to capture Tok Gajah before it was too late.

In their rescue efforts, Awang, the main character and also Mat Kilau’s younger brother, faces various obstacles and battles. Will Awang succeed in saving Tok Gajah and Haji Sulong and defeating the world’s strongest soldiers then led by Captain Syers?

Pendekar Awang: Darah Indera Gajah stars Fattah Amin, Nur Fazura, Nadhir Nasar, Wan Hanafi Su, Nam Ron, Amir Ahnaf, Heliza Helmi, Hazwani Helmi, Amerul Affendi and Hasnol Rahmat, and is set to hit theatres on Jan 11. -Bernama