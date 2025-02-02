  1. World

Mexican president orders retaliatory tariffs against U.S.

Reuters
Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during a press conference where she said she will wait with a cool head for a decision from the U.S. ahead of a deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico January 31, 2025. - Mexico Presidency/Handout via REUTERSMexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during a press conference where she said she will wait with a cool head for a decision from the U.S. ahead of a deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico January 31, 2025. - Mexico Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Saturday she ordered her economy minister to implement tariff and non-tariff measures to defend her country’s interests, after the U.S. slapped across-the-board duties on goods coming from Mexico.

In a lengthy post on X, Sheinbaum stressed her government does not seek confrontation with its northern neighbor but collaboration and dialogue.

The leftist leader, who has repeatedly sought to calm tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump, touted her government’s record since she took office in October, seizing 20 million doses of deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl, in addition to detaining over 10,0000 individuals tied to drug trafficking.

Trump said the tariffs against Mexico were due to the country’s failure to stop fentanyl getting into the United States as well as what he describes as uncontrolled migration.