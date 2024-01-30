Fadhlina, Dr Zaliha and Tengku Zafrul wish SPM candidates the best of luck

KUALA LUMPUR: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek wished good luck to all candidates who will sit for the 2023 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination from tomorrow (Jan 30) until March 7.

Fadhlina Sidek in her Facebook post today also prayed for their success.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa also expressed the same to the candidates via Facebook.

“May you achieve excellence and success. All the best!” wrote Dr Zaliha.

Meanwhile, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz took the opportunity to release a short video message for the SPM candidates.

In the video, Tengku Zafrul urged SPM candidates not to waste the opportunities available to them and encouraged them to strive for their future.

“The purpose of schooling is to make us well-rounded individuals, knowledgeable about various aspects of the world. So let’s learn Bahasa Melayu, English, History, Mathematics, Science, and other subjects to prepare ourselves.

“When we finish our schooling, God willing, the knowledge we have acquired will facilitate us in choosing a suitable career,“ he said on his official Facebook page.

Recently, there has been a viral trend on social media where some influencers have considered attending school a waste of time and claimed that SPM had no value because it did not help them in their lives.

A total of 395,870 candidates have registered to sit for the SPM 2023 examinations at 3,340 examination centres nationwide from Jan 8 to March 7, involving oral, listening, and written tests. -Bernama