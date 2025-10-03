KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of National Unity has identified 21 locations throughout the country that has the potential to be developed as unity sites.

Its minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the development of the unity sites will be implemented through the Social and Physical Space Development Project in the Rukun Tetangga Area (KRT) of Low-Cost Strata Housing.

“Among the project proposals are the construction of an open hall, the construction of a children’s playground, the construction of a gazebo, a green corner, a sports activity centre, a centralised community activity centre, a community library and the construction of a walking track,“ he said in a post on the X application.

Earlier, he informed that he had chaired the National Unity Minister’s Executive Council meeting together with the State Unity Exco, Exco for Non-Islamic Religious Affairs (MExUnity) for the first time, this year.

Aaron said among the matters discussed in the meeting were the implementation of the ratifying process of 584 unity premises land, the management of unity issues at the grassroots level as well as the implementation of the Unity Week 2025 Celebration.

In addition, the meeting also discussed the Achievement Report on the Implementation of the Progressive Rukun Tetangga Empowerment Initiative last year, according to which a total of 152 Rukun Tetangga were modelled as progressive community mobilizers.

“This number exceeds the initial target of 116 Rukun Tetangga. The implementation of economic projects by the Rukun Tetangga community, among others, aims to help generate community income and help reduce the cost of living for the community,“ he said.