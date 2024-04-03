Fadhlina reminds teachers to comply with existing guidelines on social media use

NILAI: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has guidelines regarding the use of social media among teachers and is actively monitoring the situation to prevent any misuse, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix).

She reminded teachers to comply with these guidelines, adding that strict action will be taken if they are found violating the guidelines.

Fadhlina was addressing a suggestion from the National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP), calling on MOE to implement regulations restricting teachers from posting school-related content on social media, to prevent adverse effects on educational institutions.

She emphasised the importance of adherence to these guidelines during a press conference after officiating the MOE Vocational Colleges’ 8th convocation ceremony in Seri Kembangan.

Furthermore, Fadhlina highlighted the high employability rate of vocational college graduates, reaching 98 percent annually, with over 70 percent securing employment before their convocation, underscoring the essential skills they possess for the industrial sector.

She also highlighted that MOE is consistently directing its attention towards emerging areas such as the automotive sector, electric vehicles (EVs), hydrogen technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) to align with the country’s strategic direction to fortify these industries.

The convocation ceremony celebrated 6,616 vocational graduates nationwide over a five-day event starting from Feb 29. -Bernama