Fadillah congratulates new King

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof extended the highest congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, who was sworn in as the 17th King of Malaysia today.

Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Public Utilities Minister, said he prayed for His Majesty, Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Queen of Malaysia and the Royal Family to be granted grace and blessings to lead this sovereign and progressive nation.

“Long live Your Majesties, Thank You Your Majesties,“ he said in his official Facebook post.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim took the oath of office in a ceremony steeped in tradition at Istana Negara.

Sultan Ibrahim replaced Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang, whose five-year reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong ended yesterday. -Bernama