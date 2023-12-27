Fahmi extends condolences on Salmi Manja’s death

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has conveyed his condolences to National Laureate Datuk Seri Dr A. Samad Said on the passing of his wife Datin Seri Saleha Abdul Rashid, yesterday.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. My heartfelt condolences to Datuk A. Samad Said and his family on the loss of his beloved wife.

“The late Hajah Saleha Rashid @ Salmi Manja, a former journalist and author, died yesterday. May the entire family persevere and be given the strength to face this test. Al-Fatihah,” he said in a post on Facebook.

Yesterday, Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP), in a Facebook post, announced that Saleha, 87, breathed her last at her home in Subang Jaya at noon due to old age.

The late Saleha, a former journalist, poet and novelist, was among the first generation of professional female authors in Malaysia and was a member of Angkatan Sasterawan ’50 (ASAS 50), the oldest Malay literary organisation in the country. - Bernama