Fahmi: IPPTAR urged to create special AI module to enhance local communications skills

KUALA LUMPUR: The Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPPTAR) has been called to provide special module on artificial intelligence (AI) to training course participants of the institute.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said the specific module also needs to outline methods of using and regulating AI, especially in the field of communication, including those in graphic design, publishing and broadcasting.

“This specific module is to train them whether they are from the ministry or press secretaries or heads of corporate communication units on how to use AI...to explore (opportunities) for various agencies and the public including students,“ he said.

He said this at a press conference after officiating IPPTAR 2024 Gathering here today which was also attended by IPPTAR director Roslan Ariffin.

At the same time, Fahmi said the courses or training provided by IPPTAR should also move in line with the times since technology in communication is moving very fast.

“Communication is now omni-channel in various forms, so IPPTAR needs to be prepared and should move with the times... starting with AI.

“For example, today we are interested in the TikTok app, but there may be new apps that are more popular in the coming years and IPPTAR needs to understand the scenario and landscape of social media itself,“ he said.

Meanwhile in his speech, he said IPPTAR had successfully organised 97 training programmes last year involving 7,189 participants and it was a proud achievement.

“However, I hope that IPPTAR will continue to ensure quality and not just quantity,“ he said.

Meanwhile, regarding MADANI’s Mobile Journalism Reporter’s Guidebook (MOJO), Fahmi said that he will provide a link for the e-book so that more people can download the guidebook which was previously only published physically.

MOJO MADANI which was launched in December last year aims to increase the marketability of professional media practitioners including public journalism (citizen journalists) who are growing in numbers this country. -Bernama